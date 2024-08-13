UN rights chief concerned about arbitrary detentions and excessive force in Venezuela’s crackdown

A family member of a protestor detained amid a government crackdown speaks during a vigil in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 9:56 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 10:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ top human rights official expressed concern Tuesday over arbitrary detentions and “disproportionate use of force” in Venezuela as security forces crack down after the country’s disputed presidential election.

Forces loyal to President Nicolás Maduro have rounded up more than 2,000 people for demonstrating against him or casting doubt on his claims that he won a third term in the July 28 election despite strong evidence he lost by a more than two-to-one margin.

“It is especially troubling that so many people are being detained, accused or charged either with incitement to hatred or under counterterrorism legislation,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement. “Criminal law must never be used to limit unduly the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.”

The U.N. human rights office said that in most of the cases it has documented, detainees haven’t been allowed to appoint lawyers of their choice or have contact with their families. “Some of these cases would amount to enforced disappearances,” it said.

Türk called for “the immediate release of everyone who has been arbitrarily detained, and for fair trial guarantees for all detainees.” He added that “the disproportionate use of force by law enforcement officials and the attacks on demonstrators by armed individuals supporting the government, some resulting in deaths, must not be repeated.”

Türk also noted there have been reports of violence against public officials and public buildings by some demonstrators and said violence is never the answer.

On Monday, International Criminal Court prosecutors said they are “actively monitoring” events in Venezuela.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Venezuela at https://apnews.com/hub/venezuela

The Associated Press


