US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2024 12:26 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 12:42 pm.

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. Arkangel by James Rollins (William Morrow)

5. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. The Lost Coast by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Things We Do for Love by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Fire and Bones by Kathy Reichs (Scribner)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Shadow of Doubt (Unabridged) by Brad Thor (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. The Art of Power (Unabridged) by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. The Teacher by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Way of the Superior Man (Unabridged) by David Deida (Audible)

Top Stories

Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent
Police searching Stouffville farmland for missing Markham real estate agent

The search for a missing Markham real estate agent intensified on Tuesday, with search and rescue teams focusing their attention on a rural property in Stouffville. Constable Lisa Moskaluk said Yuk-Ying...

26m ago

Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH
Toronto seeing recent surge in mpox cases: TPH

Toronto is seeing a spike in mpox cases as the city's public health unit advised eligible residents to consider getting vaccinated. Toronto Public Health (TPH) reported an increase in mpox cases from...

1h ago

Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home
Pregnant woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

A woman believed to be six months pregnant was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in front of a long-term care home in Scarborough. Toronto Police Service...

updated

1h ago

Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer
Toronto Police charge man who was seriously injured after being pushed by plainclothes officer

A caught-on-video incident that raised questions about police use of force has resulted in a charge against the man who was seriously injured by a plainclothes officer. The video, which was exclusively...

21h ago

