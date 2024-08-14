Alabama lawyer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmate, lawsuit says

By Safiyah Riddle, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 7:15 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 7:26 pm.

An Alabama lawyer and former state senator has been accused of groping and sexually assaulting an incarcerated woman and trying to coerce her into being his “sex slave,” according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses Douglass “Doug” Ghee of sexual assault, battery, extortion, intentional inflicting of emotional distress, false imprisonment and wantonness. Ghee’s law firm, Ghee, Draper and Alexander, is also named in the complaint.

The lawsuit said that Ghee, 78, met with a 29-year-old woman in July as a public defender while she was incarcerated at the Calhoun County Jail, in the eastern part of the state. During the meeting, Ghee allegedly promised to use his friendship with the judge and assistant district attorney on her case to help her get a better deal, as long as she agreed to be his “sex slave” and pay him $2,500.

The meeting took place in a room designated for attorneys to meet with clients, the suit said. The woman was handcuffed and shackled the whole time, and there was a live video feed for a corrections officer to monitor the situation.

After the initial meeting, Ghee sent $30 to the woman’s jail account, the lawsuit said.

Five days later, Ghee and the woman had a second meeting in the same room, according to the lawsuit, and he is accused of groping and forcibly kissing her. A corrections officer intervened and removed the woman from the room, the lawsuit said.

People detained in Alabama jails cannot legally consent to sexual contact while incarcerated.

In July, after the alleged sexual assault, a Seventh Circuit presiding judge barred Ghee from representing any indigent clients in two districts in the eastern part of the state, AL.com reported. Four judges have also recused themselves from Ghee’s cases, including the judge presiding over the incarcerated woman’s bond hearing.

The woman’s lawyers say she cannot initiate a criminal case against Ghee until she has a new judge assigned and can make bond.

“Further detainment just delays justice and extends the mental abuses in this case,” said the woman’s lawyer, Anthony Coleman. “As a result of her detainment, she is unable to file a criminal complaint in this matter. We filed this suit to preserve her rights and prompt the state to move forward without further delay.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed with WBRC-TV that there is an ongoing investigation into the accusations.

Ghee is a well-known lawyer in the area and served as a state senator between 1990 and 1998. A representative at his law offices said he declined to offer comment when The Associated Press called Wednesday.

The AP does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named.

___

Riddle reported from Montgomery. Riddle is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Safiyah Riddle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

57m ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

3h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

5h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

52m ago

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

57m ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

3h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

5h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

22h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
2:23
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from hockey experts about the Leafs' taking the 'C' away from John Tavares and giving it to Auston Matthews.
2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

21h ago

More Videos