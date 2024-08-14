An immigration proposal will appear on Arizona’s November ballot, the state Supreme Court decides

FILE - A vehicle drives along the U.S. side of the US-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Ariz. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)

By Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 2:02 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 2:56 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled a proposal that would let local police make arrests near the state’s border with Mexico will appear on the November ballot for voters to decide.

That sets up the biggest push to draw local authorities into immigration enforcement since the state’s landmark 2010 law that required police to question people’s immigration status in certain situations.

The court late Tuesday afternoon rejected a challenge from Latino groups that argued the ballot measure had violated a rule in the state constitution that says legislative proposal must cover a single subject. In an order by Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, the state’s highest court concluded the measure satisfies the single-subject rule.

If approved by voters, the proposal, known as Proposition 314, would make it a state crime for people to cross the Arizona-Mexico border anywhere except a port of entry, give state and local law enforcement officers the power to arrest violators and let state judges order people to return to their home countries.

It also would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that leads to a person’s death and require some government agencies to use a federal database to verify a noncitizen’s eligibility for benefits.

Opponents had argued the proposal dealt with the unrelated subjects of immigration enforcement, the fentanyl crisis and the regulation of public benefits. A lower court had previously rejected those arguments.

While federal law already prohibits the unauthorized entry of migrants into the U.S., proponents of the measure say it’s needed because the federal government hasn’t done enough to stop people from crossing illegally over Arizona’s porous border with Mexico. They also said some people who enter Arizona without authorization commit identity theft and take advantage of public benefits. Opponents say the proposal would lead to racial profiling, hurt Arizona’s reputation in the business world and carry huge unfunded costs for police departments that don’t typically enforce immigration law.

In early June, the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to put the measure on the ballot, bypassing Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who had vetoed a similar measure in early March and had denounced the effort to bring the issue to voters.

The measure will go before voters in a state expected to play a crucial role in determining which party controls the White House and the U.S. Senate. Republicans hope it will focus attention on the border and dilute the political benefits Democrats seek from an abortion-rights initiative.

This isn’t the first time Republican lawmakers in Arizona have tried to criminalize migration.

When passing its 2010 immigration bill, the Arizona Legislature considered expanding the state’s trespassing law to criminalize the presence of immigrants and impose criminal penalties. But the trespassing language was removed and replaced with a requirement that officers, while enforcing other laws, question people’s immigration status if they were believed to be in the country illegally.

The questioning requirement was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court despite the racial profiling concerns of critics, but courts barred enforcement of other sections of the law.

Jacques Billeaud, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

50m ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

1h ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

1h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

2h ago

Top Stories

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

50m ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

1h ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

1h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

17h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

20h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

16h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

21h ago

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

21h ago

More Videos