Argentine prosecutor charges former President Fernández with committing violence against ex-partner

FILE - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attends a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 6:41 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 6:42 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal prosecutor on Wednesday formally charged Argentina’s former President Alberto Fernández with committing violence against former first lady Fabiola Yáñez.

Prosecutor Ramiro González charged Fernández with the crimes of “minor and serious injuries, doubly aggravated” and “coercive threats” against his ex-partner, according to a ruling seen by The Associated Press.

González also requested additional evidence measures including taking testimonies from former presidential doctor Federico Saavedra and former secretary of the president María Cantero, among others.

Fernández, a left-leaning Peronist politician who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, vigorously denied her allegations and promised he would prove to the courts “what really happened.”

Yáñez testified Tuesday before an Argentine federal court as part of a case in which she denounced Fernández for alleged gender violence.

The former first lady gave a testimonial statement via video call from Argentina’s consulate in Madrid, where she resides, confirming to prosecutor González the complaint she had filed last week in writing.

The charges against Fernández come weeks after Yáñez’s accusations first surfaced among thousands of leaked text messages under scrutiny by federal investigators in a separate embezzlement case against Fernández. That case accuses Fernández of irregularities in awarding state insurance contracts — allegations he also denies.

In recent days, the Argentine press has published images in which Yáñez’s face and armpit can be seen with marks of what would be blows and that the former first lady would have sent via message to Fernández’s former secretary.

Since Yáñez’s accusations came to light, Fernández has not been seen outside the apartment where he lives in Buenos Aires.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

1h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

3h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

5h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

57m ago

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

1h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

3h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

5h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

22h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
2:23
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from hockey experts about the Leafs' taking the 'C' away from John Tavares and giving it to Auston Matthews.
2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

21h ago

More Videos