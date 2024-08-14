Asian shares mixed as jitters calm over global markets while uncertainty lingers

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 12:24 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 12:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares traded mixed Wednesday, as Japan’s benchmark perked but quickly ran out of steam from news the prime minister won’t seek re-election as head of the ruling party.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.1% in morning trading at 36,192.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,869.40. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7% to 2,640.10. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 17,127.65, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 2,857.90.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party controls the majority in the lower house of parliament, which picks the nation’s leader. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s public support ratings are sagging lately amid a scandal involving shady money, as well as his overall lack of popularity with voters, according to Japanese media polls.

“We must show the Liberal Democratic Party will change. This will be the first step that will demonstrate that clearly,” Kishida said in announcing his decision.

Speculation is rife the party will turn to a younger politician as the next leader, with names like Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, being tossed around. The younger Koizumi is still in his 40s, marking a departure from the elderly prime ministers of the past.

The overnight rise on Wall Street also boosted investor optimism. Although Japanese share prices rose at one point in morning trading, they sank on profit-taking, although prices soon recovered.

A cautious mood remains on global markets amid uncertainty about the U.S. economy. Next week brings a slew of economic data about Japan, including machinery orders, trade statistics, tallies on travelers from abroad, unemployment and consumer prices. Analysts think the Japanese economy basically remains on solid ground, thanks to the strong performance of some Japanese companies.

U.S. stocks rallied to one of their best days of the year after the first of several highly anticipated reports on the economy this week came in better than expected.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.7% for its third-best day of 2024 after the U.S. government reported inflation at the wholesale level slowed last month by more than economists expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite clambered 2.3% higher.

Inflation in the U.S., which has been a worry for years, finally appears to be slowing. That means the U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on high interest rates.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market following the inflation data, as traders remain convinced the Fed’s meeting next month will bring the first cut to interest rates since the COVID crash of 2020. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.84% from 3.91% late Monday.

Investors still have their eyes on the U.S. government’s update on inflation, expected later in the day. A report showing how much U.S. shoppers are spending at retailers comes Thursday.

The economy is still growing, and many economists don’t expect a recession, but a sharp slowdown in U.S. hiring last month raised questions about its strength.

Starbucks soared 24.5% after it convinced Brian Niccol to leave his job as CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill to take over the coffee chain. Chipotle, meanwhile, dropped 7.5%. Niccol has been its chief executive since 2018 and its chairman since 2020, and he helped its stock rise more than 240% for the five years through Monday.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 90.04 points to 5,434.43. The Dow added 408.63 to 39,765.64, and the Nasdaq composite gained 407.00 to 17,187.61.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 50 cents to $78.85 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 44 cents to $81.13 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 146.82 Japanese yen from 146.84 yen. The euro cost $1.0994, virtually unchanged from $1.0995.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

2h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

1h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

5h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

2h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

1h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

5h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

7h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

10h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

11h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos