B.C. Supreme Court certifies class action over herbicide alleged to cause Parkinson’s

The logo of Syngenta, is photographed in Basel, Switzerland on Feb. 5, 2014. The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class action against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keystone via AP, Ennio Leanza/Keystone

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 7:56 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 8:13 pm.

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson’s disease.

A decision released online this week says the case was filed in B.C. in August 2022, alleging the Switzerland-based firm’s family of herbicide products, marketed as Gramoxone, causes Parkinson’s disease.

The ruling says the proposed class members include anyone diagnosed with the condition after handling Gramoxone products any time after July 1, 1963.

The original representative plaintiff Wayne Gionet died last August, and the ruling says he claimed to have developed Parkinson’s after decades of handling the products while working for Agriculture Canada in Saanich, B.C.

The decision says the plaintiffs submitted evidence including transcripts of depositions from similar cases in the United States involving the products’ active ingredient, paraquat, including internal documents from the company “dating back decades.”

Judge Sandra Wilkinson’s ruling says proceeding to trial as a class is “less burdensome” to the court over numerous individual cases and favourable because the company allegedly concealed the risk and, if proven, the case will “create incentives for all industry participants to avoid similar conduct.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

2h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

5h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

6h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

2h ago

