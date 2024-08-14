Both vessels made mistakes in Vancouver harbour before capsize, TSB report says

The view from the general cargo vessel Saga Beija-Flor is seen at an unknown date, in this image provided by the Transportation Safety Board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — TSB

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 5:00 pm.

RICHMOND, B.C. — The Transportation Safety Board says mistakes by both the operators of a cargo ship and a pleasure craft resulted in the smaller boat being overturned in Vancouver’s harbour.

A report from the board released Wednesday says the pleasure craft had been rented from Granville Island Boat Rentals on Oct. 15, 2022, for a tour when three people and their two dogs were thrown into the water by the larger ship’s bow wave.

While the people were rescued, the dogs were never found.

The board’s report says the pilot of the rental boat who didn’t have an operators’ card was worried about staying one kilometre from the shore as directed, so wasn’t aware the larger ship was coming up from behind.

The report says no one on the Saga Beija-Flor cargo ship was on lookout as required in the very busy port, and the clear weather of that day was a factor in a lack of vigilance.

The findings say that without adequate training, operators with little experience may not be able to safely navigate busy channels, and if vessels with obstructed visibility don’t have a lookout, risks to other vessels may go undetected.

It says the rental company has since changed its policies and requires renters to watch a training video and emphasizes the need to give way to larger commercial vessels, especially near Vancouver Harbour bridges.

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

3h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

4h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

1h ago

