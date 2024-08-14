Canada must respond to mpox crisis in Africa to prevent spread here, experts say

The World Health Organization has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern and experts say it’s critical for Canada to respond.

The WHO declaration comes as mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — has spread between several African countries and there are concerns it could spread further.

McGill University global health researcher Dr. Madhukar Pai says the current risk to Canadians is low, but it’s important to provide funding and resources to help African nations get the outbreak under control.

He says it’s the way to prevent the virus from travelling and becoming a bigger threat in Canada. Pai says it’s the equivalent of putting out a fire in a house before it burns down a whole village.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been no cases in this country of the more serious type of the mpox virus found in Congo and neighbouring countries.

The agency says it is monitoring an increase in mpox cases of a milder type in Ontario.

