Cisco cuts thousands of jobs, 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity

FILE - The Cisco logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Oct. 3, 2018 in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 5:26 pm.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems is planning to lay off 7% of its employees, its second round of job cuts this year, as the company shifts its focus to more rapidly growing areas in technology, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The company based in San Jose, California, did not specify the number of jobs it is cutting. It had 84,900 employees as of July 2023. Based on that figure, the number of jobs cut would be about 5,900. In February, Cisco announced it would cut about 4,000 jobs.

The networking equipment maker said in June that it would invest $1 billion in tech startups like Cohere, Mistral and Scale to develop reliable AI products. It recently also announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop infrastructure for AI systems.

Cisco’s layoffs come just two weeks after chipmaker Intel Corp. announced it would cut about 15,000 jobs as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. Intel’s quarterly earnings report disappointed investors and its stock took a nosedive following the announcement. In contrast, Cisco’s shares were up about 6% after-hours on Wednesday.

In a foray into cybersecurity, Cisco launched a cybersecurity readiness index back in March to help businesses measure their resiliency against attacks.

Cisco Systems Inc. said Wednesday it earned $2.16 billion, or 54 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 27, down 45% from $3.96 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding special items, its adjusted earnings were 87 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue fell 10% to $13.64 billion from $15.2 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

3h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

4h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

3h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

4h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

20h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

23h ago

2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
2:23
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from hockey experts about the Leafs' taking the 'C' away from John Tavares and giving it to Auston Matthews.
2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

19h ago

More Videos