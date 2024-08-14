Closing arguments set to continue in trial for ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers

Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber (right) make their way with counsel to the Public Order Emergency Commission, November 1, 2022 in Ottawa. The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

The two are on trial for their roles in launching the demonstrations that seized downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks in early 2022.

Lich and Barber are charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, and Barber is also accused of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The Crown has argued they “crossed the line” into criminal activity during the protests, which saw thousands of people and big-rig trucks gather in the capital and refuse to leave.

The demonstrators, who stood opposed to pandemic restrictions and the federal government, were eventually cleared from the streets in a massive police operation.

The Crown is also arguing that evidence against one of the accused should be used against both of them because their actions were co-ordinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

5h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

4h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

9h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

4h ago

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

5h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

4h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

9h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

10h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

13h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

14h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos