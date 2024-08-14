The Big Story

Fixing Canada: How to create a more just immigration system? 

A new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 17, 2019, to mark the 37th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
A new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 17, 2019, to mark the 37th anniversary of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 14, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 7:37 am.

You’ve probably heard — from politicians, experts or even just friends and family — that “Canada is broken.” Everyone can draw their own conclusions about that, but there’s no denying some key aspects of the country aren’t working well for many of us. And complaining about that is easy, it’s fixing it that’s the tough part. This week, The Big Story is trying to do that with Fixing Canada — a five-part series featuring deep dives into five issues that touch every Canadian, looking to experts to diagnose the problem — but most importantly, to prescribe the cure.

Related:

In today’s The Big Story podcast, for part three of our series, we’re talking about immigration. An issue as politically charged as it is a problem that needs solving. You can be as far left or right as you like and still think our approach to immigration is seriously flawed.

Rupa Banerjee is an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and the Canada Research Chair in Economic Inclusion, Employment and Entrepreneurship of Canada’s Immigrants. “Lowering immigration targets alone is not a panacea for Canada’s challenges. And immigrants are indeed critical to Canada’s success. They always have been,” said Banerjee. 

So what we need to do somehow, is find a way to thread the needle. And there are ways to do that if we want to get serious about it.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

1h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

3h ago

1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library
1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

10h ago

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

1h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

3h ago

1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library
1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

11h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

14h ago

2:23
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from hockey experts about the Leafs' taking the 'C' away from John Tavares and giving it to Auston Matthews.

14h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

10h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

15h ago

More Videos