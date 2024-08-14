Germany investigates possible unauthorized entry and sabotage at a military barracks

Posted August 14, 2024 7:33 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 7:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators are looking into suspicions of unauthorized entry and possible sabotage at a major military barracks in western Germany, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz said the Wahn barracks outside Cologne was closed off. He said there were suspicions of attempted or actual illegal entry, as well as sabotage, but gave no further details.

German news agency dpa, which didn’t name its sources, said a hole had been found in a fence and there was an unconfirmed suspicion that the facility’s water supply might have been tampered with. It said that water samples had been taken for the investigation.

The barracks serves the military part of Cologne/Bonn Airport, where the fleet of military aircraft that serves the German government has its main base.

Speaking outside the barracks, military spokesperson Ulrich Fonrobert said the facility had been closed off after an incident on Tuesday night that the military is taking “very seriously,” but he wouldn’t give details. He said the gates of the barracks were being reopened later Wednesday.

