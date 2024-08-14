In the news today: Convoy trial closing arguments continue, Sask. wildfire evacuation

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed…

Closing arguments continue in Lich, Barber trial

The Crown is expected to continue its closing arguments today in the trial for “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

The two are on trial for their roles in launching the demonstrations that seized downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks in early 2022.

Lich and Barber are charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law, and Barber is also accused of counselling others to disobey a court order.

The Crown has argued they “crossed the line” into criminal activity during the protests, which saw thousands of people and big-rig trucks gather in the capital and refuse to leave.

The demonstrators, who stood opposed to pandemic restrictions and the federal government, were eventually cleared from the streets in a massive police operation.

Saskatchewan community evacuated due to wildfire

The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.

Officials with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation announced the move, saying the Flanagan fire was directly threatening their community of Sandy Bay.

A late Tuesday statement from Chief Peter Beatty and the Prince Alberta Grand Council takes aim at the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, suggesting that the provincial entity is not approving the activation of hundreds of First Nations firefighters.

Beatty said not utilizing such an available and qualified resource was a serious oversight that endangers lives and communities.

The last update from the SPSA said the blaze was estimated to be about 130 square kilometres in size and was burning within 20 kilometres of the community.

Ont municipalities saw 1,400 encampments in 2023

Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.

The number comes from an AMO survey of municipal service managers and is contained in a policy paper the association has released in advance of their conference next week, during which it is hoping for some commitments from Ontario.

Several municipalities have sought injunctions in order to deal with encampments, with mixed results, and it’s time for the province to provide some guidance on the issue, AMO says.

Kingston is one city that has turned to the courts, and Mayor Bryan Paterson said it’s expensive, time consuming, divisive, and not a good solution.

J.K. Simmons on ‘The Union’ and midlife love

J.K. Simmons has no regrets about playing the long game in work and love.

The Oscar-winning actor was 42 when he appeared in his first major screen role on HBO’s “Oz” as white supremacist prisoner Vern Schillinger in 1997. Before that, he waited tables and worked in regional theatre. He was also in his late thirties when he met his wife Michelle Schumacher.

“There were plenty of moments when I was like, ‘Why am I still doing this? Why don’t I get a grown-up job?’ The answer was because I have no grown-up skills,” Simmons said on a video call from Los Angeles promoting his new Netflix action-comedy “The Union.”

“Fortunately, by the time my wife and I met, we decided to start a family and I was having enough success that I could put a roof over our heads.”

The 69-year-old has gone on to become one of the most sought-after character actors in Hollywood, portraying no-nonsense tough guys from a comically irascible newspaper editor in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy to a merciless music instructor in 2014’s “Whiplash,” for which he won a best supporting actor Academy Award.

Matthews expected to be named Maple Leafs captain

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain’s “C” to superstar centre Auston Matthews.

The Leafs will hold a press conference this morning where Matthews will be announced as the 26th captain in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

He will succeed teammate John Tavares, who held the role for six seasons.

The Leafs made the NHL playoffs each year under Tavares’ leadership but advanced beyond the first round just once.

The 27-year-old Matthews scored 69 goals last season and won his third Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 14, 2024

The Canadian Press