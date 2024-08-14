Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Richmond Hill

A male massage therapist has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a client during a session in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said the victim made a report claiming their massage therapist sexually assaulted them on Aug. 6.

The victim attended the clinic in the area of West Beaver Creek Road and West Pearce Street, alleging they were touched for a sexual purpose during the massage.

In a news release, police said the accused, 65-year-old Guohua “Tony” Xie of Markham, is believed to work in multiple massage clinics in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Xie is facing one count of sexual assault. Police released his image and believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.