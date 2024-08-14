Montana Gov. Gianforte continues to rake in outside income as he seeks a second term

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 1:07 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 1:12 am.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte reported more than $23 million in income over four years ending in 2022, as the former technology executive who is seeking reelection to a second term continues to rake in money from investments, according to tax records released by his campaign.

Democrat Ryan Busse, a former firearms industry executive, is challenging Gianforte in November.

Gianforte spent more than $6 million of his own money on a failed bid for governor in 2016. After getting elected to Congress in a 2017 special election, he ran for governor again four years ago and spent more than $7.5 million defeating Democrat Mike Cooney by a wide margin, according to campaign finance reports.

So far this election cycle, he has contributed roughly $47,000 to his campaign, the reports show.

Most of Gianforte’s income since 2019 came from profits on investments, his tax returns indicate. He is paid about $120,000 a year for being governor.

Spokesperson Anna Marian Block said Gianforte was keeping a “commitment to transparency” with Montana residents by releasing his returns.

Since 2005 Gianforte has reported income of more than $265 million, according to previous disclosures. The bulk of that money came after Oracle Corp. bought Gianforte’s Bozeman-based company, RightNow Technologies, for $1.8 billion.

Democrats and Gianforte’s Republican primary opponents sought unsuccessfully in 2020 to turn Gianforte’s huge wealth into a liability, saying he wanted to buy the election.

Busse’s campaign declined to release his tax returns.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

2h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

1h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

5h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

2h ago

1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair
1 injured, man arrested in stabbing near Runnymede and St. Clair

A man has been arrested and another has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue West. Police were called to Henrietta Street and Runnymede just before 10:30...

1h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

5h ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

7h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

10h ago

0:29
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital
Premier Ford jokes that hospital overflow can go to new animal hospital

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Premier Ford seemed to joke about Ontario's burdened health care system. Ford quipped that overflow patients can attend the animal hospital for their MRIs and CT scans.

11h ago

2:38
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion
Putin vows response to Ukraine over Kursk incursion

Evacuations continue along parts of the Russian border as President Vladimir Putin vows retaliation against Ukraine, whose soldiers have recently pushed into Russian territory.

2:24
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman
Police investigate 'suspicious' disappearance of Markham woman

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a woman from Markhan who has been missing for four days. Afua Baah explains why police are deeming her disappearance as suspicious.

More Videos