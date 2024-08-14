NASA still deciding whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until next year

This photo provided by NASA shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which launched astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station docked to the Harmony module's forward port on July 3, 2024, seen from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the adjacent port. (NASA via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 1:24 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 1:26 pm.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA said Wednesday it’s still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.

Rather than flying Boeing’s Starliner back to Earth, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams would catch a ride on SpaceX’s next flight. That option would keep them at the space station until next February.

The test pilots anticipated being away just a week or so when they rocketed away as Starliner’s first crew. But thruster failures and helium leaks marred the capsule’s trip to the space station, raising doubts about its ability to return safely and leaving the astronauts in limbo.

NASA officials said they’re analyzing more data before making a decision by end of next week or beginning of the next. These thrusters are crucial for holding the capsule in the right position when it comes time to descend from orbit.

“We’ve got time available before we bring Starliner home and we want to use that time wisely,” said Ken Bowersox, NASA’s space operations mission chief.

Switching to SpaceX would require bumping two of the four astronauts assigned to the next ferry flight, currently targeted for late September. Wilmore and Williams would take the empty seats in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule once that half-year mission ends.

Another complication: The space station has just two parking places for U.S. capsules. Boeing’s capsule would have to depart ahead of the arrival of SpaceX’s Dragon in order to free up a spot.

NASA would like to keep SpaceX’s current crew up there until the replacements arrive, barring an emergency. Those four should have returned to Earth this month, but saw a seventh month added to their mission because of the uncertainty over Starliner, keeping them up there until the end of September. Most space station stays last six months, although some have gone a full year.

Eager to have competing services and backup options, NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing to transport astronauts to and from the space station after the shuttles retired in 2011.

SpaceX’s first astronaut flight was in 2020. Boeing suffered so much trouble on its initial test flight without a crew in 2019 that a do-over was ordered. Then more problems cropped up, costing the company more than $1 billion to fix before finally flying astronauts.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

0m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

51m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

15m ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

0m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

51m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

16h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

14h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

19h ago

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

19h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

23h ago

More Videos