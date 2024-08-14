PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day Wednesday August 14, 2024
Posted August 14, 2024 2:20 pm.
Last Updated August 14, 2024 2:27 pm.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
Posted August 14, 2024 2:20 pm.
Last Updated August 14, 2024 2:27 pm.
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
The Associated Press
The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...
breaking
50m ago
If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...
1h ago
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...
2h ago
The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...
breaking
50m ago
If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...
1h ago
The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...
2h ago