Power utility Hydro One reports Q2 profit and revenue up from year ago

Hydro workers perform maintenance on power lines in Renfrew County, Ont., on July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The power utility says its net income attributable to common shareholders amounted to $292 million or 49 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result was up from a profit of $265 million or 44 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $2.03 billion, up from $1.86 billion a year ago, while revenue, net of purchased power, amounted to $1.09 billion, up from $1.06 billion year-over-year.

Hydro One says the increase was mainly driven by higher revenues resulting from Ontario Energy Board-approved 2024 rates and higher average monthly peak demand.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with about 1.5 million customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:H)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

0m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

51m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

15m ago

