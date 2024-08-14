S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading helped by broad-based strength on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.03 points at 22,653.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.50 points at 39,870.14. The S&P 500 index was up 7.25 points at 5,441.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.81 points at 17,162.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.98 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 74 cents at US$77.61 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$18.40 at US$2,489.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up two cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

