State, local officials failed 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died after abuse, lawsuits say

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 6:36 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 6:42 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The state, two counties and different schools missed warning signs and failed to protect a 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was suffering abuse at her home before she died in May, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday by the girl’s family.

Malinda Hoagland’s half sisters filed suits in Pennsylvania state court as well as in federal court alleging that the defendants negligently missed red flags, including that the girlfriend of Malinda’s father who was helping care for the girl had a previous child abuse conviction.

Malinda’s father, Rendell Hoagland, and the woman, Cindy Warren, are facing murder and other charges stemming from the May death of Malinda in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia. Attorneys are not listed for the pair.

“The civil claims seek to ensure that full and complete accountability will be achieved for the heinous actions of the educators, case workers, and institutions who all failed Malinda miserably,” the half sisters’ attorney, Tom Bosworth, said in a statement.

The suit mentions tragic treatment, including that she was chained to an air hockey table, denied food, forced to hold books over her head and do pushups. She was regularly berated and covered it bruises, the suit said.

The Chester County district attorney’s office arrested Rendell Hoagland and Warren after they reported Malinda was unresponsive in May. She was taken to the hospital, where staff found she had broken bones and bruising all over her body, according to prosecutors.

The state and Chester and Monroe counties are named in the federal suit as well as Upper Dublin and Coatesville Area school districts. The state suit names Commonwealth Charter Academy. Messages seeking comments were left with the defendants.

The state attorney general’s office said in an email it was reviewing the suit and would not comment. Chester County declined to comment. An official with Monroe County said questions were forwarded to another official.

The Associated Press

