Sudan army absent as 1st day of peace talks conclude in Switzerland

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally, on the opening day of peace talks for Sudan, at the Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 5:56 pm.

CAIRO (AP) — The first day of U.S.-led peace talks aimed at finding a solution to Sudan’s brutal conflict concluded Wednesday in Geneva with the country’s military absent and the other warring party’s participation unclear.

The talks come as the war-wrecked country faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The country’s military did not send representatives and it did not appear that delegates from the other warring party, the Rapid Support Forces, attended Wednesday’s session. Diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, The United Arab Emirates, the Africa Union and the United Nations were at the talks.

The northeastern African nation plunged into chaos in April last year when tensions between the military and the RSF turned into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, before spreading across the country.

“We are hard at work in Switzerland on the first day of intensive diplomatic efforts for Sudan to support humanitarian access, cessation of hostilities,” a joint statement on behalf of the United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the African Union, and the United Nations read.

The statement was posted on X by U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello, along with photos of the day’s discussions. No RSF representatives appeared in the photos, but the RSF said Tuesday that the paramilitary force’s delegation had arrived in Switzerland.

A spokesman for the RSF declined to comment on the talks or the presence of the group’s delegation at Wednesday’s session.

The Rapid Support Forces were formed from Janjaweed fighters created under former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for three decades before being overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and other crimes during the conflict in Darfur in the 2000s.

Meanwhile, officials continued to call for the country’s military to join the negotiations.

“Obviously, we would want to see all sides participate so that the talks can be as successful as possible,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

But Sudan’s military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said Tuesday the military would not talk about a cease-fire until the RSF stopped seizing civilian homes. He blamed the RSF for “falsely claiming peace,” while still committing acts of war.

Burhan survived a drone attack that killed five people in late July on an army graduation ceremony he was attending in the country’s east, though the RSF did not claim responsibility.

“There is no peace while the rebel militia occupies our homes, cities and villages and besieges them,” said Burham in a speech Tuesday to mark the national military’s founding. “There is no cessation of hostilities without the withdrawal and exit of up to the last militia from the cities and villages that they have plundered and colonized.”

The conflict has killed thousands of people and pushed many into starvation. Its atrocities include mass rape and ethnically motivated killings that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the U.N. and international rights groups.

Sudan’s war has created the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 10.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes since fighting began, according to the International Organization for Migration. Over 2 million of those fled to neighboring countries.

Last month, global experts confirmed that starvation at a massive camp for displaced people in Darfur has grown into famine. And about 25.6 million people — more than half of Sudan’s population — will face acute hunger, the experts from the Famine Review Committee warned.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

3h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

4h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

2h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

3h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

4h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

20h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

23h ago

2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
2:23
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?
Is Auston Matthews the right choice for Leafs Captain?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from hockey experts about the Leafs' taking the 'C' away from John Tavares and giving it to Auston Matthews.
2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

19h ago

More Videos