Texas woman recovering after dramatic rescue from submerged vehicle

By The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 12:56 pm.

WEST ORANGE, Texas (AP) — Newly available video shows police in southeast Texas making a dramatic water rescue of a woman whose vehicle was almost completely submerged in a pond.

Jonquetta Winbush’s two children, a 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, managed to get out while Winbush was having a seizure in late July, West Orange, Texas, Assistant Police Chief Jessie Romero said Wednesday. Winbush then passed out and put her foot on the gas pedal, plunging her vehicle into the pond.

Body camera footage from veteran patrolman Charles Cobb, who was nearby monitoring traffic, shows Winbush’s son frantically approaching the officer.

“She’s having a seizure. She’s sunk,” the boy told Cobb. “She’s in the water. Help her.”

Cobb put the boy in the back of his patrol car and raced to Winbush’s vehicle, which was almost completely underwater. Two workers from a local plant had already gotten in the water to get Winbush out, Romero said.

After dragging Winbush from the pond, Romero said Cobb administered chest compressions.

“She was totally unconscious,” Romero said. “He was able to get a pulse back while he had her there on the ground and revive her until EMS got there.”

Winbush’s sister, Bevnisha Holman, said she personally thanked one of the workers, Epifanio Munguia, for helping save her sister’s life.

“I messaged him and (said) I want to personally thank you for being there for my niece and nephew and ultimately my sister, because he really helped save her life,” Holman told Beaumont television station KBMT.

After three weeks in intensive care, Romero said Winbush is now breathing on her own.

“She’s still in the hospital, but she’s going to make a full recovery,” he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

1m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

53m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

17m ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

1m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

53m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

16h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

14h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

19h ago

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

20h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

23h ago

More Videos