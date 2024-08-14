The Taliban are celebrating three years in power, but they’re not talking about Afghans

Afghanistan Taliban display military hardware during a military parade to mark the third anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan, in Bagram Air Base in the Parwan Province of Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai)

By Riazat Butt, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 4:41 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 4:42 am.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their return to power at a former U.S. air base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, but there was no mention of the country’s hardships or promises of hope for the struggling population.

Under blue skies and blazing sunshine at Bagram — once the epicentre of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks — members of the Taliban cabinet lauded achievements like strengthening Islamic law and establishing a military system that provides “peace and security.”

The speeches were aimed at an international audience, urging the diaspora to return and for the West to interact and cooperate with the country’s rulers.

“The Islamic Emirate eliminated internal differences and expanded the scope of unity and cooperation in the country,” said deputy prime minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir, employing the term the Taliban use to describe their government. “No one will be allowed to interfere in internal affairs and Afghan soil will not be used against any country.”

None of the four speakers talked about the challenges facing Afghans in everyday life.

Decades of conflict and instability have left millions of Afghans on the brink of hunger and starvation. Unemployment is high.

The Bagram parade was the Taliban’s grandest and most defiant since regaining control of the country in August 2021.

The audience of some 10,000 men included senior Taliban officials like Acting Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob and Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was not at the parade. Women were barred.

The Taliban said foreign diplomats also attended, but did not specify who.

Aid agencies warn that humanitarian efforts in the country are gravely underfunded as economic collapse and climate change are destroying livelihoods.

They say that Afghans, particularly women and girls, will suffer if there isn’t more diplomatic engagement with the Taliban. No country recognises the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

The parade was also an opportunity to showcase some of the military hardware abandoned by U.S. and NATO-led forces after decades of war: helicopters, Humvees and tanks.

Uniformed soldiers marched with light and heavy machine guns, and a motorcycle formation bore the Taliban flag.

The Taliban declared Wednesday a national holiday.

Riazat Butt, The Associated Press



Top Stories

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

6m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing
Man injured, woman arrested in Danforth stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth Road and Victoria Park Avenue area. Police were called to the intersection just after 10 p.m. for reports...

6h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

7h ago

Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site
Construction worker dies after falling into trench at Etobicoke job site

A construction worker has died after falling into a trench at a job site in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:14 p.m. after the worker, a man in his 30s, fell...

10h ago

