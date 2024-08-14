Trade minister criticizes higher U.S. softwood lumber duties as unfair, unwarranted

Logs are unloaded at Murray Brothers Lumber Company woodlot in Madawaska, Ont. on Tuesday April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 10:02 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON — Canada’s international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.

Minister Mary Ng says the U.S. has significantly increased duties on softwood lumber from Canada, from 8.05 per cent to 14.54 per cent.

It’s the latest salvo in a bilateral back-and-forth that Ottawa has described as a drag on efforts to improve the cost and supply of housing.

Ng says the increase will harm consumers and producers on both sides of the border and called for a lasting resolution to this long-standing dispute.

The BC Lumber Trade Council says it couldn’t come at a worse time, exacerbating already challenging conditions.

President Kurt Niquidet says in a news release it will affect manufacturing operations, jobs and communities around the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

3h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

4h ago

1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library
1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police...

2h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

3h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

4h ago

1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library
1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police...

2h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

13h ago

2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

16h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

11h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

16h ago

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

16h ago

More Videos