Victoria Gold says it plans to oppose Yukon application for receiver

WHITEHORSE — The company that owns the gold mine where a failure led to a massive release of cyanide-contaminated ore says it plans to oppose an application by the Yukon government seeking the appointment of a receiver over the firm and its property.

A statement from Victoria Gold says it has been served with an application by the territory seeking the receivership and “related relief” after the failure in June.

The company says it intends to oppose the application served after the close of markets on Tuesday.

The application comes after the heap-leach facility at the firm’s Eagle Gold mine failed on June 24, causing a slide of cyanide-contaminated ore and releasing millions of litres of cyanide solution used in the gold extraction process.

Yukon officials have said some water samples taken downstream have shown cyanide levels that “significantly exceed” guidelines for aquatic life.

The mine is located on the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation, which has called for Victoria Gold to be removed from managing the cleanup, as well as a public inquiry into the disaster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press