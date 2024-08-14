Victoria’s Secret bringing in Hillary Super from Savage X Fenty as its new CEO

FILE - A Victoria's Secret store is seen in a shopping mall in Scranton, Pa., May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 8:27 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 8:56 am.

Victoria’s Secret is making a change at the top, naming Hillary Super from Savage X Fenty as its new chief executive.

Super will take over for Martin Waters, effective Sept. 9. Waters became CEO of Victoria’s Secret in 2021. He will serve as an advisor through the end of the month to help with the transition process, while Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Timothy Johnson will serve as interim CEO.

Plans for a Victoria’s Secret spinoff from its parent company L Brands were announced in 2021 after a deal to sell the lingerie, sleepwear, beauty and clothing company to private equity firm Sycamore Partners fell through because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain has struggled with slowing sales and has worked on reinventing its fashions and redesigning stores. Super had served as the Savage X Fenty CEO since June 2023. The lingerie company, which was co-founded by megastar and business mogul Rihanna, appeals to younger consumers and Super’s expertise running the company could help Victoria’s Secret cater to that prized demographic better.

Shares jumped more than 14% before the market open.

Prior to working at Savage X Fenty, Super was the Global CEO of Anthropologie Group, an Urban Outfitters Company.

Victoria’s Secret Chair of the Board Donna James said in a statement on Wednesday that Super will be tasked with accelerating growth in the company’s core business in North America.

“She understands vertically integrated retail brands and has an intuitive understanding of the consumer landscape, informed by customer insights which are critical for consistently delivering in this industry and its ever-accelerating fashion and economic cycles,” James said.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

1h ago

3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings
3 injured in separate Peel Region shootings

Peel Regional Police is investigating separate shootings that occurred in Mississauga and Brampton. Emergency services were first called to Northam Drive, just east of Airport Road for reports of a...

updated

3h ago

1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library
1 injured in fire at Mississauga's Hazel McCallion Central Library

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at the Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga, injuring one person. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) and Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath
City councillors raise concerns for $150M price for extension of West Toronto Railpath

Toronto City Councillors are raising concerns about the expensive price tag of the planned two-kilometre extension of the West Toronto Railpath. "I was really concerned. And I think like a lot of Torontonians...

10h ago

