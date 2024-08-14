West Virginia senator removed as committee chair after indecent exposure charges

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Glen Dale Police Department shows West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney. (Glen Dale Police Department via AP, File)

By Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 1:13 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The chair of a key West Virginia state legislative committee was removed from his position by chamber leadership Wednesday after being charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Republican Sen. Mike Maroney, who led the state Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, was arrested Tuesday on the two misdemeanors after an Aug. 4 incident at Gumby’s Cigarette & Beer World in Glen Dale.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro said employees on surveillance video allegedly saw Maroney “committing an act of sexual gratification” about 1 p.m. in the establishment’s video lottery room. Maroney was the only person in the room at the time, according to Canestraro.

The Gumby’s employees then called the Glen Dale Police Department.

Maroney, who has served in the state senate since 2016, didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment Wednesday.

Senate President Craig Blair, a Republican, said he was stripping Maroney of his title as Health and Human Resources chair and all other committee responsibilities “to give him appropriate time to dedicate to his personal issues.”

In a statement, Blair said he is “deeply concerned” about the well-being of Maroney, whom Blair referred to as a friend.

“The facts that have emerged are troubling, and I am disappointed,” Blair said, adding later: “While the charges are still under investigation, if true, this allegation is obviously not up to the standard of what we expect from our elected leaders in the State Senate of West Virginia.”

Maroney, 56, has only a few months left to serve of his second four-year term as a state senator. He ran for reelection but was defeated in the May primary by challenger Chris Rose, a utility company electrician and former coal miner.

Maroney’s loss came after he publicly advocated against a bill pushed by the Republican caucus that would have allowed some students who don’t attend traditional public institutions or participate in group extracurriculars like sports to be exempt from vaccinations typically required for children starting day care or school.

West Virginia is one of only a handful of states in the U.S. that offers only medical exemptions to vaccine requirements. Maroney, a radiologist from Marshall County, called the bill “an embarrassment” on the Senate floor and said he believed lawmakers were harming the state.

During the debate about this year’s vaccine bill, which was ultimately vetoed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice, Maroney said: “I took an oath to do no harm. There’s zero chance I can vote for this bill.”

Maroney also lost favor with some Republicans last year when he spoke against a total ban on medical interventions for transgender adolescents, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. During one meeting of his committee, he told fellow lawmakers he believed it was wrong for a group of “mostly medically uneducated people” to pass laws that would prohibit proven medical treatments.

Maroney likened banning hormone therapy to barring the use of drugs to treat mental health disorders and cancer.

If found guilty of disorderly conduct, Maroney could face a penalty of 24 hours in jail, up to a $100 fine, or both. For indecent exposure, he could face up to a year in jail, $500 in fines, or both.

Leah Willingham, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

0m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

52m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

16m ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

0m ago

Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves
Ontario listeriosis cases linked to plant-based milk are rising. Why some products remain on the shelves

Ontario's Ministry of Health confirmed this week that a third person from the province has died in a Listeria outbreak linked to recalled plant-based milk. Still, some of the popular products remain on...

6h ago

Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act
Police investigating after swastika burned into grass at Whitby park, councillor condemns act

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a swastika was found burned into the grass at a park in Whitby. DRPS officers were called to Prince of Wales Park at 250 Prince of Wales...

52m ago

Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE
Deep fried pickle Oreos, tzatziki cheesecake among culinary curiosities at this year's CNE

If the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has taught us anything over the years, it's that you can deep fry virtually anything. That storied tradition continues at this year’s version of The Ex, with...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.

16h ago

2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.

14h ago

2:20
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks
Third listeriosis death linked to recalled plant-based milks

Another person has died of listeriosis linked to a number of recalled plant-based beverages. Erica Natividad with the latest on the outbreak investigation and why some of those products are now returning to the shelves.

19h ago

2:50
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman
Police search rural Stouffville property for missing Markham woman

It has now been five days since a 56-year-old Markham woman was last seen. Afua Baah has the details on police now shifting part of their investigation to a rural area in Stouffville.

20h ago

3:26
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman
Police identify home in search for missing Markham woman

Investigators with York Regional Police conduct forensic tests at a home in Stouffville as the search for Yuk-Ying Anita Mui continues. As Afua Baah reports, several units have been deployed in the area, including K-9 and Marine teams.

23h ago

More Videos