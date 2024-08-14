WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for ‘foreseeable future’

An aviation expert says airfares may rise in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Tuesday evening, damaging WestJet planes. Travellers manoeuvre around buckets catching leaks as repairs are underway at the Calgary International Airport after parts of its domestic terminal building were closed late Monday due to damage caused by hail and heavy rainfall, in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 4:26 pm.

CALGARY — WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations “for the foreseeable future” after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.

The country’s second-biggest carrier says 16 aircraft, or 10 per cent of its fleet, remain out of commission nine days after the tempest rained down golf ball-sized ice pellets onto parts of southern Alberta, including the province’s largest airport.

After assessing the damage, the airline says sourcing specialized equipment and materials to complete repairs and inspections will take several weeks.

WestJet says it has cancelled more than 600 flights since Aug. 5, with 50 trips per day on average now being called off and more than 20,000 customers affected.

The Calgary-based company says fewer flights will be scrapped as planes return to service later this month, but that it shares passengers’ frustration over the impact of the storm.

The airline says it is facing “very high volumes” of calls and emails as it works to help passengers rebook or opt for refunds.

Experts say airfares will likely rise in the short-term due to the diminished flight capacity following the hailstorm, which also damaged the Calgary airport’s domestic terminal and four planes at Flair Airlines and Cargojet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

42m ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

breaking

2h ago

Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision
Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews captain, John Tavares fully supports decision

The Toronto Maple Leafs formally announced Auston Matthews as the 26th captain in team history on Wednesday, with now-former captain John Tavares expressing his unequivocal support in passing the torch...

2h ago

Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park
Male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Regent Park

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Regent Park. Police were called to Oak and River Streets just after 3 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. The...

23m ago

