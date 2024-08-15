Australian Olympic Committee hits out at criticism of controversial breaker Rachael Gunn

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 1:37 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 1:42 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee has criticized an anonymous online petition attacking controversial Paris Games breaking competitor Rachael Gunn, saying the petition was “vexatious, misleading and bullying.”

Last weekend, the sport of breaking made its Olympic debut. One of the lasting images was the performance of an Australian b-girl known as Raygun — 36-year-old Sydney university professor Gunn — who did a “kangaroo dance” among other questionable moves during her routine, and scored zero points.

Gunn was subsequently heavily criticized for her performance with parodies even being played out on a late night television show in the United States.

Gunn, who has not yet returned to Australia following the Games, received strong support from Australian team chef de mission Anna Meares while still in Paris. On Thursday, the AOC went a major step further, refuting numerous erroneous stories it says have appeared online since.

Chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the AOC had written to change.org, which had published a petition criticizing Gunn and the AOC, demanding that it be immediately withdrawn.

Carroll says the petition “contained numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.”

“It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way,” Carroll said. “It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way … “

Online criticism this past week has included suggestions that the Oceania qualifying event held in Sydney last October was set up to favour Gunn, and questioned the judging which allowed Gunn to qualify.

The AOC said Thursday the Oceania qualifying event was conducted under the Olympic qualification system determined by the international governing body, World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and approved by International Olympic Committee.

It said the judging panel for the event was selected by the WDSF and consisted of nine independent international judges.

Unattributed social media comments also suggested Gunn and her husband, fellow breaker Samuel Free, had held positions within Australian breaking organizations.

“Rachael Gunn holds no position with AUSBreaking or DanceSport Australia in any capacity,” the AOC said Thursday. “She is simply an athlete who competed in the qualifying event which she won.”

Breaking at the Olympics might be a one-and-done in Paris. It is not on the competition list for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, and also is unlikely to appear in 2032 at Brisbane, Australia.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

7h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

9h ago

Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton
Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A child is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brampton Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 to Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. No information...

4h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

11h ago

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

7h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

9h ago

Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton
Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A child is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brampton Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 to Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. No information...

4h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

8h ago

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.
2:01
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities
A "magical" summer camp at Holland Bloorview for kids of all abilities

A magical outdoor space at Holland Bloorview is providing a unique summer camp experience for kids of all abilities. Audra Brown with how the 2 acre garden is instilling independence and building smiles.

2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
2:36
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension
Councillors demand budget breakdown on 'insane' cost of Railpath extension

The price tag is jaw dropping, almost $150 million to extend the West Toronto Railpath by just two kilometers. Shauna Hunt with why some councillors are demanding the budget breakdown before shovels hit the ground.
More Videos