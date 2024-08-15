Canada demands investigation into water well destroyed by Israeli troops in Gaza

<p>Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip queue for water at a makeshift tent camp in the southern town of Khan Younis, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jehad Alshrafi</p>

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government is still calling for an investigation into Israel’s destruction nearly a month ago of a large water facility in an area of the Gaza Strip where Ottawa is known for supporting Palestinians.

The office of the International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says the incident adds to a “catastrophic” humanitarian situation.

“Canada has contacted the Israeli government for more information on this incident and we call for an investigation,” said spokeswoman Olivia Batten.

The Israeli military says it’s looking into what happened last month when its soldiers were filmed planting explosives and destroying a water-processing facility in the city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.

The facility is in the Tel al-Sultan district, in a neighbourhood the Palestinian delegation in Ottawa says is popularly known as Canada because of the country’s support for various projects in that area over decades.

The facility is often called the Canada Well, though in recent years it has operated on funding from the United Nations and Japan.

Global Affairs Canada says it has not been able to confirm claims that the well was created with federal funding. “The well is situated in Tel al-Sultan, where Canada has played an important role in improving the quality of life for the community,” Batten wrote.

The Palestinian delegation says the facility provided clean water for roughly 100,000 people at a time when polio is spreading in Gaza.

The International Development Research Centre, a Crown corporation with decades of work abroad, did not immediately find proof of having funded such a project.

Batten reiterated Canada’s call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war that would allow more aid to reach Palestinians.

“This incident further strains the already dire water infrastructure and exacerbates the hardships civilians face in accessing clean water,” she wrote. “The looming risk of widespread famine and disease continues to grow and is exacerbated by the destruction of medical, humanitarian, and civilian infrastructure, such as this well.”

The Israeli military did not explain how destroying a water facility helps its goal of routing Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

“IDF (Israeli) forces have been operating for several weeks in the Tel al-Sultan area, to destroy terrorist infrastructures and eliminate terrorists, while mitigating damage to civilian infrastructures,” a spokesperson wrote in response to questions.

“The circumstances of the case in question are under review.”

The Canadian Press has reached out the Israeli embassy in Ottawa for comment.

The United Nations says nowhere in the Gaza Strip is safe ever since Israel started bombarding the Palestinian territory last fall after the Oct. 7 attack in Israel by Hamas, which Canada classifies as a terrorist organization.

Last month, a municipal official in Khan Younis told Reuters that Israeli troops had destroyed 30 water wells in that city and Rafah during the last two weeks of July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 78f3dda4bbafbad43e3a528907ef745d63c6a69895f94d931befa3cce96723c2.jpg, Caption:

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip queue for water at a makeshift tent camp in the southern town of Khan Younis, Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jehad Alshrafi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 people, including 2 doctors, assistant, charged in death of Matthew Perry
5 people, including 2 doctors, assistant, charged in death of Matthew Perry

The U.S. Attorney's Office says five people, including two doctors and a personal assistant, have been charged in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry. "The investigation revealed that in...

0m ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

2h ago

Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders
Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders

An alarming rise of motorcyclist deaths across Canada has prompted two organizations to offer life-saving training to riders. In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, Biker Down North America is...

14m ago

Top Stories

5 people, including 2 doctors, assistant, charged in death of Matthew Perry
5 people, including 2 doctors, assistant, charged in death of Matthew Perry

The U.S. Attorney's Office says five people, including two doctors and a personal assistant, have been charged in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry. "The investigation revealed that in...

0m ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

2h ago

Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders
Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders

An alarming rise of motorcyclist deaths across Canada has prompted two organizations to offer life-saving training to riders. In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, Biker Down North America is...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

3h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

19h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

19h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

20h ago

More Videos