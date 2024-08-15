China will limit exports of antimony, a mineral used in products from batteries to weapons

By The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 6:44 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 6:56 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry announced Thursday that it will restrict exports of a mineral used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons.

Export controls will be placed on antimony starting Sept. 15 to safeguard China’s security and interests and fulfill its international non-proliferation obligations, the ministry said. Anyone wishing to export the mineral in various forms will have to apply for a license.

It wasn’t immediately clear to what extent exports would be blocked, though the “non-proliferation” wording suggested it could include weapons-related uses.

A brief explanation issued by the Commerce Ministry said exports that comply with regulations would be permitted, but that the government opposes any country using items from China “to engage in activities that undermine China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

It did not say what those activities might be.

The controls also cover smelting and separation technology and machinery and other items related to what the notice called super-hard materials.

China imposed export curbs last year on gallium and germanium, two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, to “safeguard national security.”

The United States has restricted China’s access to advanced semiconductors and other technology on security grounds.

China is a major producer of antimony, and some U.S. policymakers have worried about being overly dependent on China as a source. The mineral’s uses include flame retardants, batteries, night-vision goggles and nuclear weapon production, according to a 2021 U.S. International Trade Commission report.

