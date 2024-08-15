‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Chris Barber’s lawyers to make final arguments

Chris Barber arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Barber and fellow Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich are charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. The criminal mischief trial of two prominent “Freedom Convoy’ organizers is prepared to hear final arguments from the defence today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — The criminal mischief trial of two prominent “Freedom Convoy” organizers is prepared to hear final arguments from the defence today.

The Crown alleges Tamara Lich and Chris Barber worked in concert to cause weeks of criminal disruptions in Ottawa to put pressure on government to change pandemic policy.

They were among several organizers of the protest who sought to fight vaccine mandates by demonstrating in the capital in 2022.

Lich and Barber are facing charges of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law for their role in the three-week demonstration.

The court is expected to hear from Barber’s legal team next.

The Saskatchewan trucking company owner faces an additional charge of counselling others to disobey a court order by encouraging others to honk their horns after it was forbidden by a judge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

