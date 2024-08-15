Kishida vows to push rules-based order as Japan’s defense chief visits Yasukuni 79 years after WWII

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, center, speaks to media members after offering prayer for the war dead at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, as the country marks the 79th anniversary of its defeat in the World War II. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 2:32 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to step up his country’s effort to defend a rules-based international order in a peace pledge made Thursday on the 79th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

“We will never again repeat the tragedy of war” and will stick to the country’s postwar pacifist resolve, he said at a solemn ceremony at the Budokan hall.

“In the world where tragic battles have persisted, Japan will continue its effort to maintain and strengthen the rules-based, free and open international order” and endeavor to resolve difficult global issues, Kishida said.

Kishida noted the more than 3 million Japanese killed, the destruction and the lives lost from bloody ground battles on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa, fire-bombings across Japan, and the atomic attacks on Nagasaki and Hiroshima. He did not mention or apologize for Japanese aggression across Asia or millions of lives lost there.

The omission follows a precedent set by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his speech 2013, a move critics call a whitewashing of Japan’s wartime atrocities.

Earlier Thursday, three of Kishida’s ministers, including Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, prayed at the Yasukuni Shrine — seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of militarism.

The controversial shrine honors convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. Victims of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as a lack of remorse, and visits by defense officials are considered especially controversial.

Kihara is the first serving defense chief to pray at the shrine on the anniversary since then-Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi’s 2021 visit.

Kishida abstained from praying at the Yasukuni Shrine just a block away and sent a religious ornament instead.

Emperor Naruhito, who also attended the ceremony, repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan’s actions during the war that was fought in the name of the wartime emperor Hirohito, his grandfather.

Kishida accelerated Japan’s military buildup and spending as the country further deepens military cooperation with the United States and their Indo-Pacific partners in the face of growing threats from China and North Korea.

Kishida, who took office in 2021, announced Wednesday that he plans to step down after his governing party leadership vote in September.

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

8h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

11h ago

Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton
Child injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton

A child is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Brampton Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 to Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. No information...

5h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

13h ago

