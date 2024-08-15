Driver and friends allegedly caught throwing eggs at cars from highway overpass

Photos show egg cartons allegedly seized by police.
Photos show egg cartons allegedly seized by police.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 15, 2024 11:06 pm.

Police are calling it an “EGGcelent thing NOT to do” after a male driver and his friends were allegedly caught throwing eggs at cars from the top of a highway overpass.

In a social media post shared Thursday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old man from Milton, Ont. has been charged with mischief in connection to the situation.

The incident allegedly occurred near Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ont.

Police are sharing photos of the egg cartons they seized from the scene, as well as a photo showing eggs splattered on the highway.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Top Stories

Two men shot by police, 1 killed in Innisfil: SIU
Two men shot by police, 1 killed in Innisfil: SIU

The province's police watchdog say one man has been killed and another is in hospital fighting for his life following a police shooting north of Toronto.

30m ago

North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital

Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

13m ago

Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up women's skirts at a Burlington Shoppers
Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up women's skirts at a Burlington Shoppers

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos up the skirts and dresses of women in a Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart on three separate occasions. Halton police say they were first called to the...

6h ago

Marineland ordered to pay $85k after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months
Marineland ordered to pay $85k after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months

Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears. The...

5h ago

