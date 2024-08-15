Driver and friends allegedly caught throwing eggs at cars from highway overpass

Police are calling it an “EGGcelent thing NOT to do” after a male driver and his friends were allegedly caught throwing eggs at cars from the top of a highway overpass.

In a social media post shared Thursday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old man from Milton, Ont. has been charged with mischief in connection to the situation.

The incident allegedly occurred near Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ont.

Police are sharing photos of the egg cartons they seized from the scene, as well as a photo showing eggs splattered on the highway.

No other information has been provided at this time.