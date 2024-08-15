Man arrested for allegedly taking photos up women’s skirts at a Burlington Shoppers

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos up the skirts and dresses of women in a Burlington Shoppers Drug Mart on three separate occasions.

Halton police say they were first called to the Shoppers at 4524 New Street in Burlington on June 25 for reports of a man using his cell phone to take pictures of up the skirts and dresses of unsuspecting females.

He fled prior to police arriving at the scene. An investigation was launched and found that there were seven separate incidents of voyeurism over three dates at the same location.

The incident dates were June 25, July 8, and August 7. In most cases, the victims were unaware photos were being taken.

On August 15, Mohammed Abdals El-Sheikh, 37, of Etobicoke was arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with seven counts of voyeurism and criminal harassment.

He is in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and anyone with information is asked to contact police.