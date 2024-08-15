Montreal police called in to investigate motor oil spills in St. Lawrence River

A gull covered in oil is seen on the bank of the St. Lawrence River, in east-end Montreal, where an oil spill occurred on Thursday July 25, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stéphane Blais

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2024 11:16 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — Montreal police are investigating how hundreds of litres of motor oil leaked into the St. Lawrence River in the city’s east end.

Oil slicks were discovered off the Pointe-aux-Trembles district on July 11 and July 25, and the City of Montreal says both spills came from a single discharge of motor oil into the storm sewer system.

The administration of Mayor Valérie Plante is asking anyone with information to contact police about the spills, which the city says are serious and “must not go without consequences.”

The city says 19,000 litres of water mixed with motor oil were removed from the water after the first spill was discovered, including about 1,000 litres of oil.

It says there have been more than 160 inspections at commercial and industrial properties in connection with the spills, which ran the length of several city blocks.

The Canadian Coast Guard was involved in early efforts to contain the motor oil but transferred responsibility to the province when it became clear the source of the pollution came from land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

2h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

18h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

18h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

More Videos