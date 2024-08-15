More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

FILE - Palestinians bury the bodies of people who were killed in fighting with Israel and returned to Gaza by the Israeli military, during a mass funeral in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 6:26 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

Israel’s offensive has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced over 85% of the population from their homes, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll.

The announcement came during yet another push from international mediators to broker a cease-fire in the war, now in its 11th month.

The conflict began Oct. 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.

Frankel reported from Jerusalem.

Wafaa Shurafa And Julia Frankel, The Associated Press


