North York stabbing sends 1 man to hospital
Posted August 15, 2024 7:54 pm.
Last Updated August 15, 2024 8:06 pm.
Toronto police say one man has been sent to hospital after reports of a stabbing near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
Officers responded to the call just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, but say that no suspect information is available at this time.
Road closures are in effect on Wilson Avenue from Beverly Hills Drive to Dallner Road, in both directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.