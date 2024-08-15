Oh, babies. New Dr Seuss Babies merchandising line includes everything from board books to diapers

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest Dr. Seuss releases are designed for the very youngest audience.

On Thursday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced the launch of Dr. Seuss Babies, which includes interactive board books, a video series called “Learn to Read” and even a line of diapers, onesies and feeding solutions.

“Learn to Read” debuts Friday on the Dr. Seuss YouTube channel.

“Babies and toddlers love to discover the world around them. Dr. Seuss Babies will help them explore, learn and laugh. Our hope is that this brand inspires and delights a new generation.” Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

The first board book, “Happy First Birthday!”, will be published Jan. 7, 2025. Other board books scheduled for next year include “Mr. Brown On the Farm” and “Happy Grinchmas, Baby!” Three more books are expected in 2026.

“We are so excited to bring this adorable new line of books to the youngest of Dr. Seuss fans,” Alice Jonaitis, executive editor of Dr. Seuss Publishing at Random House, said in a statement. “With the eye-catching new art style, the beloved characters have become even more baby-friendly and will help nurture a love of reading at the earliest age.”

