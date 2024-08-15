Ontario reduces child-care fees, introduces new operator funding formula

Ontario child care costs
Starting next year, operators will get a main pool of funding based on several factors such as how many spaces they operate, how many children they serve in each age group, and the region in which they're located. Photo: Unsplash.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2024 9:48 am.

Ontario child-care operators in the national $10-a-day program will soon be compensated in a way the province says will cover the true cost of providing care after many said they were struggling to keep their doors open under the current structure.

Education Minister Todd Smith is set to announce a long-delayed new funding formula on Thursday, saying he thinks the new formula will prevent closures and give operators certainty and stability.

“Given the feedback and the extensive consultation that’s taken place on the new funding formula, we’re pretty comfortable that those who are operating and those who want to operate are going to be able to do so in the province, creating those much-needed spaces that families are looking for,” he said in an interview.

The new funding structure, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, also comes with an announcement that, as of the same day, the fees parents pay will be further reduced. They have already come down about 50 per cent to an average of $23 a day and next year will fall to an average of $19, and capped at $22.

Those will be cut further to an average of $10 a day by March 2026, a date pushed back from an earlier pledge of September 2025.

The updates to how operators are compensated for lower parent fees, however, do not come with any new wage increases or a wage grid for early childhood educators, something advocates and many operators have said is key to not only expansion of the sector but also maintaining existing spaces.

But Smith said under the new funding formula, operators will have more flexibility with their spending, leaving some more able to boost staff pay.

Currently, the government is covering the amount of money parents are saving through reduced fees, but centres say just replacing revenue based on fees that were frozen in 2022 isn’t covering the true cost of providing care.

Officials say the new funding formula will ensure no operators in the $10-a-day program will experience a loss.

Starting next year, operators will get a main pool of funding based on several factors such as how many spaces they operate, how many children they serve in each age group, and the region in which they’re located.

Officials say about half of operators will have their costs fully covered by that amount, then there will also be a “legacy top up,” so existing operators in the program can pay expenses that exceed typical ones, such as higher catering costs to offer Kosher food or higher rent based on their location.

The formula will set an average eight-per-cent profit for for-profit operators and an average eight-per-cent surplus for non-profit operators.

The government also hopes the new structure will help new and existing operators to create more spaces, adding a growth top-up to the formula. 

Ontario’s deal with the federal government committed the province to 86,000 new child-care spaces. But, so far, while there have been about 51,000 new spaces for kids five and under, the age group covered by the national program, only 25,500 of those are within the $10-a-day system, officials say.

The growth top-up will give operators an amount of money for space creation based on their geographic region.

Smith and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario recently sent a joint letter to federal minister Jenna Sudds, saying a cap on for-profit spaces in Ontario’s deal is hampering child-care expansion in the province, and they are asking her to lift it.

Sudds said in her reply that delays in the province’s release of its new funding formula have created uncertainty in the system, and she wanted to see that new structure and more data before making a decision.

The two ministers are set to soon meet to discuss the issue.

Top Stories

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

26m ago

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

16h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

19h ago

