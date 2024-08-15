Poland showcases its growing army on a holiday that celebrates its historic defeat of the Red Army

By Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 8:03 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 8:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland on Thursday is paying tribute to its historic victory over the Red Army by honoring fallen Poles and showing off modern tanks and other equipment that it hopes will deter the threat it sees in modern-day Russia.

A parade featuring Polish troops joined by some U.S. and other allied soldiers will pass through the center of Warsaw in the early afternoon on the Armed Forces holiday, with tanks rolling through a major riverside thoroughfare and fighter jets flying overhead.

Some of Poland’s new weapons replace Soviet- and Russian-made equipment sent to neighboring Ukraine after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its democratic neighbor in 2022. Since Poland broke free of Moscow’s control 35 years ago and then joined NATO, it has worked to modernize its army.

Those efforts moved into higher gear after Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, and then again in 2022, with fears heightened all along the strategic stretch of NATO’s eastern flank — from the Baltic nations to Poland to Romania.

The holiday falls on the anniversary of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish troops defeated Russian Bolshevik forces advancing on Europe, halting their western march.

The war in Ukraine has reminded Poland of the enduring threat it has long faced on the flat plains of central Europe wedged between larger, more powerful — and often aggressive — neighbors.

Even membership in NATO has not eased the sense of threat after Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a migration crisis that erupted in 2021 along Poland’s border with Belarus. Warsaw saw a sudden surge that year in large-scale migration from the Middle East and Africa as a form of hybrid warfare organized by Moscow and Minsk.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote a letter to soldiers saying the holiday is a reminder of “the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, of the price of independence and freedom.”

“On this day, we pay tribute to all the heroes who fought for the homeland from the dawn of our country,” he added.

Russia’s war against neighboring Ukraine and the Poland-Belarus border crisis have led many Poles to fear what the Kremlin might do next should it succeed in Ukraine.

Poland signed a $10 billion deal earlier this week with the U.S. government for 96 Apache attack helicopters.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said the Apaches, with their modern technology, mark a milestone for Poland’s efforts to modernize its military, and would allow Abrams tanks and F-35 aircraft to be used to their full capacities.

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press

