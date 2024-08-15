Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders

An alarming rise of motorcyclist deaths across Canada has prompted two organizations to offer life-saving training to riders.

In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, Biker Down North America is offering motorcyclists a free training course that will be available in the coming weeks.

The Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate is designed to give Canadian motorcyclists the chance to learn essential life skills that can be used in a traffic collision.

“We are excited about the partnership with Biker Down and to provide this important education and training opportunity to all Canadians, and specifically the motorcycle community,” Carolyn Tees, Senior Director of Prevention and Safety at the Canadian Red Cross, said.

Biker Down North America and the Canadian Red Cross are highlighting the importance of training and empowering Canadians to respond to emergencies, in efforts to reduce motorcycle accident fatalities across Canada and the U.S.

“The Canadian Red Cross wants to equip first aiders with the skills and confidence to be able to help someone involved in a motorcycle incident and decrease the number of injuries and deaths,” Tees added.

Increase in motorcycle deaths across Canada

In a press release, Biker Down noted a dramatic increase in motorcycle sales during the COVID-19 pandemic and this has been linked with a rise in the number of rider injuries and fatalities.

Statistics Canada reported an average of 180 motorcycle fatalities each year, from 2016-2020. There were 258 fatalities recorded and more than 118,000 injuries in 2022, reflecting an increase of 9.5 per cent over 2021, according to Transport Canada.

According to the organization, an estimated 30 per cent of Biker Down participants in the U.K. reported using this training at an accident scene — and for some, this happened more than once.

“Biker Down’s mission is to train and empower bikers to help reduce motorcyclist fatalities by 30 per cent; not only saving lives but also eliminating the associated costs of a road traffic fatality,” the statement reads.

“This is about some of those new riders and some of those experienced riders, being able to take care of themselves and the people that they’re with in a healthy way until EMS can arrive,” Kendall Watson, Master Instructor First Aid with the Canadian Red and motorcyclist, told CityNews in an interview.

A 30 per cent reduction in motorcyclist fatalities translates to approximately 72 Canadian lives saved annually.

The direct and indirect costs of a motorcycle fatality in Canada cost an estimated $538,000 in 2018, and major injury costs were around $62,000, noted Biker Down.

Biker Down highlights the importance of safety training.

How the training courses work

The concept is to offer people an opportunity to train in essential life skills and the knowledge to cope when encountering or being involved in a road traffic collision. First established in the U.K. in 2011, the program was introduced in North America in 2023 by Canadian Motorcyclist and President of Biker Down, Steve Reed.

“Partnering with the Canadian Red Cross on our first-aid module takes our training program to the next level,” he said to CityNews in an interview. “World Class first aid is key to the mission of Biker Down, which is empowering a motorcyclist to be able to save another biker’s life.”

Originally offered by the U.K. National Firefighter Chief’s Council, Biker Down North America was created several years later, in efforts to ensure Canadian — and soon American — motorcyclists can receive this life-saving training nationwide.

The Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate, powered by the Canadian Red Cross, covers three training models over a three-hour session, offered at no cost to participants.

“It’s about making sure that they (motorcyclists) are in a visible space as they come up to an incident, and then the first aid portion focuses on how they can support, treat each other and alert EMS before an ambulance or police officer can be there,” Watson said.

According to Biker Down, the course will be offered across major cities, towns and rural areas in Canada — including Ottawa, Kingston, downtown Toronto and more. The organization will go live with locations and dates in the coming weeks, said Reed, adding that now is a good time for riders to pre-register for the first aid course.

Click here to sign up for the Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate.