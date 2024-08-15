Rise in motorcyclist fatalities prompts free first aid training for riders

A group of bikers gather outside an east-end storefront in Toronto, Thursday, July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Andrea Bennett

Posted August 15, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 1:59 pm.

An alarming rise of motorcyclist deaths across Canada has prompted two organizations to offer life-saving training to riders.

In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, Biker Down North America is offering motorcyclists a free training course that will be available in the coming weeks.

The Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate is designed to give Canadian motorcyclists the chance to learn essential life skills that can be used in a traffic collision.

“We are excited about the partnership with Biker Down and to provide this important education and training opportunity to all Canadians, and specifically the motorcycle community,” Carolyn Tees, Senior Director of Prevention and Safety at the Canadian Red Cross, said.

Biker Down North America and the Canadian Red Cross are highlighting the importance of training and empowering Canadians to respond to emergencies, in efforts to reduce motorcycle accident fatalities across Canada and the U.S.

“The Canadian Red Cross wants to equip first aiders with the skills and confidence to be able to help someone involved in a motorcycle incident and decrease the number of injuries and deaths,” Tees added.

Increase in motorcycle deaths across Canada

In a press release, Biker Down noted a dramatic increase in motorcycle sales during the COVID-19 pandemic and this has been linked with a rise in the number of rider injuries and fatalities.

Statistics Canada reported an average of 180 motorcycle fatalities each year, from 2016-2020. There were 258 fatalities recorded and more than 118,000 injuries in 2022, reflecting an increase of 9.5 per cent over 2021, according to Transport Canada.

According to the organization, an estimated 30 per cent of Biker Down participants in the U.K. reported using this training at an accident scene — and for some, this happened more than once.

“Biker Down’s mission is to train and empower bikers to help reduce motorcyclist fatalities by 30 per cent; not only saving lives but also eliminating the associated costs of a road traffic fatality,” the statement reads.

“This is about some of those new riders and some of those experienced riders, being able to take care of themselves and the people that they’re with in a healthy way until EMS can arrive,” Kendall Watson, Master Instructor First Aid with the Canadian Red and motorcyclist, told CityNews in an interview.

A 30 per cent reduction in motorcyclist fatalities translates to approximately 72 Canadian lives saved annually.

The direct and indirect costs of a motorcycle fatality in Canada cost an estimated $538,000 in 2018, and major injury costs were around $62,000, noted Biker Down.

Biker Down highlights the importance of safety training.
Biker Down highlights the importance of safety training.

How the training courses work

The concept is to offer people an opportunity to train in essential life skills and the knowledge to cope when encountering or being involved in a road traffic collision. First established in the U.K. in 2011, the program was introduced in North America in 2023 by Canadian Motorcyclist and President of Biker Down, Steve Reed.

“Partnering with the Canadian Red Cross on our first-aid module takes our training program to the next level,” he said to CityNews in an interview. “World Class first aid is key to the mission of Biker Down, which is empowering a motorcyclist to be able to save another biker’s life.”

Originally offered by the U.K. National Firefighter Chief’s Council, Biker Down North America was created several years later, in efforts to ensure Canadian — and soon American — motorcyclists can receive this life-saving training nationwide.

The Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate, powered by the Canadian Red Cross, covers three training models over a three-hour session, offered at no cost to participants.

“It’s about making sure that they (motorcyclists) are in a visible space as they come up to an incident, and then the first aid portion focuses on how they can support, treat each other and alert EMS before an ambulance or police officer can be there,” Watson said.

According to Biker Down, the course will be offered across major cities, towns and rural areas in Canada — including Ottawa, Kingston, downtown Toronto and more. The organization will go live with locations and dates in the coming weeks, said Reed, adding that now is a good time for riders to pre-register for the first aid course.

Click here to sign up for the Biker Down Motorcyclist First Aid Certificate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

3h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

2h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

3h ago

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

3h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

4h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

2h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

3h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

19h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

19h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

20h ago

More Videos