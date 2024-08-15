South Africa drops charges against 95 Libyans who were arrested at an illegal military camp

By Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 7:33 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 7:42 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African prosecutors withdrew charges against 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested last month at what police said was an illegal military training camp in Mpumalanga province, officials said Thursday.

Police alleged that the men — who entered the country on study visas — were receiving military training at the camp where firearms and ammunition were recovered during a widely publicized police raid.

During their initial appearances in court, the accused said they were receiving security training at the camp.

There was insufficient evidence to prosecute the men, the country’s National Prosecuting Authority said.

“The only charge that was brought to the NPA was that of the contravention of the immigration act against the 95 Libyan nationals,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

They were only charged with violating the country’s immigration laws, and their lawyer told reporters after the charges were withdrawn today that they expected them to be deported back to Libya in the next 48 hours.

The men have now been handed over to immigration officials and insisted through their lawyers that they were in South Africa for security training.

“They are very happy that the charges have been withdrawn against them, it is what we expected. I think that matter (alleged military training) is still under investigation, as far as we know we had security training,” said the men’s lawyer, Nico du Plessis.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

44m ago

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

13h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

15h ago

Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m. at Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. Peel Regional Police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

44m ago

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

13h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

15h ago

Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Boy riding bike injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brampton on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 6:15 p.m. at Kennedy and Ruth Avenues. Peel Regional Police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

13h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

13h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

14h ago

2:22
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada
MPs vote to investigate how Toronto terror suspects entered Canada

Unanimous consent in Ottawa for committees to investigate ministers, directors and civil servants on how two suspects plotting a Toronto axe and machete terror attack entered Canada.
2:18
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners
Business Report: Costco cracking down on membership moochers with new card scanners

Costco is testing new membership card scanners at store entrances in a move analysts say will keep moochers out. Fil Martino has the details, and why Starbucks is making a major leadership change.
More Videos