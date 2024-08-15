S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

People walk in the financial district of Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 15, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal, technology and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 242.56 points at 23,002.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 473.89 points at 40,482.28. The S&P 500 index was up 75.62 points at 5,530.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 351.76 points at 17,544.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.01 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$77.02 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$2,493.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

2h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

18h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

18h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

More Videos