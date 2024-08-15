S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metal, technology and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 242.56 points at 23,002.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 473.89 points at 40,482.28. The S&P 500 index was up 75.62 points at 5,530.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 351.76 points at 17,544.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.01 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.18 at US$77.02 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.28 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$2,493.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 12 cents at US$4.16 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press