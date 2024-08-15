Toronto police investigating series of arsons

Toronto Fire Services engine
Toronto Fire Services engine is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 15, 2024 5:13 pm.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in a series of unsolved arsons that took place over a span of three days in various parts of the city.

The fires broke out between Friday, August 9 and Sunday, August 11, between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the areas of Dufferin Grove Park, Dovercourt Road and Dupont Street and the Queens Quay West area.

Investigators say a tent was set ablaze twice in Dufferin Grove Park, while a garage disposal unit was set on fire in the Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay area.

Additionally, residential garbage cans were set on fire in the Dovercourt Road and Dupont Street area.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

No suspect description is available.

