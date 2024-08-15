Ukrainian drone attack damages 2 hangars, satellite images show, as fighting in Russia grinds on

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Borisoglebsk Air Base in Russia after an attack by Ukrainian drones on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

By Samya Kullab And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 5:29 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 5:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases damaged at least two hangars and other areas, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Thursday show.

Images taken Wednesday by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show that two hangars at Borisoglebsk Air Base had been struck, with a field of debris seen around both. It was not immediately clear what purpose the hangars served. There also appeared to be damage potentially done to two fighter aircraft at the base.

Separately, at Savasleika Air Base, one burn mark could be seen on the apron in images Wednesday, though there was no apparent damage visible to the fighter jets and other aircraft there.

Kursk acting Governor Alexei Smirnov on Thursday ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Sudzha, where heavy battles are taking place, as Ukraine’s daring incursion into the bordering Kursk region entered its second week.

The evacuation order suggests Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing toward the area.

Russia also declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region. A regional-level state of emergency had been declared a day earlier in Belgorod, and the change in status suggests officials believe the situation is worsening and hampering the region’s ability to deliver aid.

Residents who suffer severe health damage will be eligible to receive payments of up to 600,000 rubles ($6,600). Those who experience a loss of property are eligible for up to 150,000 rubles ($1,700), Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said.

Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi declared that Ukrainian forces have taken 1,000 square kilometers (about 390 square miles) of the Kursk region. That claim couldn’t be independently verified. The contact lines in Kursk have remained fluid, allowing both sides to maneuver easily unlike the static frontline in eastern Ukraine where it has taken Russian forces months to achieve even incremental gains.

Russian military bloggers have claimed that Russian reserves arriving in the region have stemmed Ukrainian advances, but they also noted that Ukrainian small mechanized groups have continued to probe Russian defenses.

Speaking to reporters at the U.N. on Wednesday, Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky dismissed Syrskyi’s claim of having gained 1,000 square kilometers of the Russian territory.

“What’s happening in Kursk is the incursion of terrorist sabotage groups, so there is no front line as such,” Polyansky said. “There is an incursion because there are forests that are very difficult to control.”

He said Ukrainian troops in the forests will be singled out and eliminated within “a very brief period of time.”

Polyansky called the Ukrainian incursion an “absolutely reckless and mad operation,” and said Ukraine’s aim to force Russia to move its troops from eastern Ukraine is not happening because “we have enough troops there.”

Associated Press journalist Jim Heintz contributed from Tallinn. Edith M. Lederer contributed from the United Nations.

Samya Kullab And Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press




