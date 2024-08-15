UNHCR to monitor implementation of Italy-Albania accord to ensure migrants’ asylum rights respected

FILE- Police guard a reception center for migrants, at the port of Shenjin, northwestern Albania, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Vlasov Sulaj, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 8:56 am.

ROME (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency, which has expressed serious concerns about Italy’s deal to process some migrants’ asylum requests at holding centers in Albania, has agreed to monitor the first three months of the agreement.

UNHCR recalled that it wasn’t a party to the Italy-Albania deal, had maintained reservations about it and requested clarification about how it would be implemented. But the agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it had agreed to monitor its execution to help “safeguard the rights and dignity of those subject to it.”

The agency said that it would counsel migrants about their right to seek asylum and ensure that the procedures used are “consistent with relevant international and regional human rights standards, are fair, and promote protection and solutions for those in need of international protection.”

The contentious five-year deal, inked last year, calls for Albania to house up to 3,000 male migrants at a time who have been rescued in international waters while Italy fast-tracks their asylum claims. It was supposed to have become operational this month, but construction delays at the two new detention centers in Albania put off the start date.

Italy’s right-wing government has held up the agreement as an important example of burden-sharing of Europe’s migrant responsibilities, while also serving as a deterrent to would-be refugees. The European Commission, which has long struggled with Europe’s migrant debate, has endorsed it.

But human rights groups have denounced what they call Italy’s outsourcing of its responsibilities under international law to process the asylum requests of Italy-bound migrants rescued at sea.

UNHCR said that its monitoring mission would be funded by sources other than Italy and Albania to ensure it remains independent.

The Associated Press

