Wisconsin man convicted in killings of 3 men near a quarry

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office shows Nya Thao. (La Crosse County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 12:26 pm.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal 2021 shootings of three men whose bodies were found outside a Wisconsin quarry.

A La Crosse County jury found Nya Thao, 37, of Onalaska guilty Tuesday of three counts of intentional first-degree homicide and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

It was Thao’s second trial in the killings; his first ended in a hung jury last year. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Thao and Khamthaneth Rattanasack were both charged in the July 2021 slayings of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23. Their bodies were found outside the entrance of a quarry about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

Prosecutors said Rattanasack believed at least one of the three had stolen $600 from him. A woman who had been with the victims told police that Rattanasack told them to get on their knees and gave Thao the gun Thao used to shoot them multiple times.

Rattanasack pleaded guilty in October to one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to life in prison in January.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel said Tuesday’s verdict “closes the door on a horrific crime not only perpetrated on 3 individuals, but our entire community.”

The Associated Press sent an email to Thao’s attorney on Thursday morning seeking comment on his client’s conviction.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Top Stories

At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP
At least 1 arrest made in connection with Matthew Perry's death: AP

At least one arrest has been made in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, the Associated Press has learned. TMZ was the first to report on the development. Citing law enforcement sources,...

1h ago

Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep
Man pushed to the ground by Toronto undercover officer suffering from headaches, lack of sleep

Piash Alam has struggled with headaches, lack of sleep and the weight of a looming obstruction of justice charge in the days since he was pushed to the ground by an undercover police officer in Toronto. Alam,...

EXCLUSIVE

2h ago

Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges
Operation targeting notorious Toronto street gang results in 32 arrests, 158 charges

A nearly year-long interprovincial drug and gun investigation into a notorious Toronto street gang has resulted in 32 arrests and 158 charges, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced on Thursday. Project...

1h ago

Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA
Man, woman charged in Home Depot fraud across GTA

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man and a woman for alleged fraud at various Home Depot stores in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). HRPS officers were called...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out
Man forcefully pushed by undercover Toronto police officer speaks out

A man who was shoved to the ground during an interaction with a plainclothes Toronto police officer is speaking out, telling CityNews in an exclusive that he's been suffering from constant headaches and a lack of sleep. Shauna Hunt has the story.

2h ago

2:37
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario
Homeless encampments on the rise in Toronto and across Ontario

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario is calling on the province to further assist with the services needed to help those living in encampments. It was estimated that 1,400 existed throughout Ontario in 2023. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:35
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year
CNE kicks off on Friday for its 145th year

It's another year of midway rides, concerts, carnival games and of course outrageous food. Catalina Gillies previews the CNE ahead of its opening on Friday.

18h ago

1:50
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team
A big dream for Canada's first ever women's mixed abilities rugby team

Canada's first women's mixed abilities rugby team is preparing to represent the country in a world cup tournament that will cost more than $200,000. Audra Brown with how you can help make these athletes dream come true.

18h ago

2:40
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments
CNE officials concerned about future of The EX due to proposed lakefront developments

CNE officials are concerned about the future of the popular two-week event at Exhibtion Place due to proposed developments happening at the waterfront site. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

More Videos