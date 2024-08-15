With Gaza death toll over 40,000, here’s the conflict by numbers

FILE - Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, outside the hospital in Khan Younis, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

By Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted August 15, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2024 7:42 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000, health officials in the territory say, underscoring the magnitude of Israel’s offensive in the tiny coastal enclave.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 11th month, it is firmly entrenched as one of the most destructive conflicts in recent memory.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the conflict, by the numbers.

Figures are sourced from the most recent updates from the Israeli military and prime minister’s office, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and Associated Press reporting.

Total deaths

Palestinians killed in Gaza: at least 40,005

People killed in Israel: about 1,200

Palestinians killed in the West Bank: 623

People killed in Lebanon: around 530

Civilians

Civilians killed in Gaza: Gaza’s health ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, but says at least 5,956 women and at least 10,627 children have been killed.

Civilians and foreigners killed in Israel: 860

Children killed in Israel: 53

Civilians killed since Oct. 7 in Israel along its northern border: 24

Civilians killed in Lebanon: 97

Aid workers killed in Gaza: 284

Health workers killed in Gaza: over 500

Journalists and media workers killed: At least 113

Soldiers/Militants

Militants killed by Israel in Gaza: more than 15,000, according to the Israeli military

Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza ground offensive: 329

Israeli soldiers killed on Oct. 7: 314

Israeli soldiers killed along Israel’s northern front since Oct. 7: 22

Militants killed in Lebanon: 377 from Hezbollah and 54 from allied groups

Destruction/Humanitarian situation in Gaza

Percentage of buildings likely damaged/destroyed: 59.3%

Percentage of homes likely damaged: more than 60%

Percentage of school buildings damaged: 85%

Hospitals that are partially functioning: 16 of 36

Palestinian civilians facing “catastrophic” food insecurity, according to the U.N.: 495,000

Percentage of students out of school: 100%

Percentage of road network damaged: 65%

Cemeteries damaged: At least 21

Injuries

Palestinians injured in Gaza since Oct. 7: 92,401

Palestinians injured in the West Bank since Oct. 7: more than 5,400

Israeli soldiers injured since Oct. 7: 2,206

Israeli civilians injured on Oct. 7: around 4,800

Displacement

Palestinians currently displaced in Gaza: 1.9 million (86% of the prewar population)

Israelis internally displaced from border communities: 62,224 (under 1% of the population)

Hostages/Prisoners

Hostages taken by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7: 251

Hostages retrieved, released, or rescued: 140

Hostages who are alive or haven’t been confirmed dead: 74, including two who were taken before Oct. 7

Hostages confirmed to have died in Hamas captivity: 41, including two taken before Oct. 7

Palestinian prisoners freed during weeklong pause in fighting: 240

Julia Frankel, The Associated Press


